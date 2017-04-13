Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
NEW LOWER PRICE Legendary Arms Works Professional
04-13-2017, 05:07 PM
fatjake
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 85
NEW LOWER PRICE Legendary Arms Works Professional
Legendary arms works Professional
300win mag
Roughly 40 rounds down the tube
Zero load development done. Put load together and shot a couple deer.
Has 30mm talley lightweight rings on it. Not sure where I put the original bases
Pm me for more pictures if you like
$1450 shipped to your dealer
