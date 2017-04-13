Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



NEW LOWER PRICE Legendary Arms Works Professional
04-13-2017, 05:07 PM
NEW LOWER PRICE Legendary Arms Works Professional
Legendary arms works Professional
300win mag

Roughly 40 rounds down the tube
Zero load development done. Put load together and shot a couple deer.

Has 30mm talley lightweight rings on it. Not sure where I put the original bases
Pm me for more pictures if you like

$1450 shipped to your dealer
