Guns For Sale

New Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9mm
06-08-2017
Join Date: Nov 2010
Rigby, Idaho
Posts: 258
New Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9mm
I have a new Keltec Sub 2000 in 9mm on Glock 17 platform. $425.00
New Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9mm-img_1717.jpg   New Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9mm-img_1718.jpg  

