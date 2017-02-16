New custom hunting rifle from Area 419 Firearms for sale - 300WM

Looking to sell a new custom hunting rifle from Area 419 Firearms. Rifle has 15 rounds through it for proofing by the gunsmith.
Here are the specs:
*300 Win Mag
*Surgeon 1086 repeater action
*McMillan Rem Hunter stock - Custom pillar bedded and finished, 13.5" LOP, 2 sling studs installed
*Custom paint by Branden at Custom Gun Coatings
*Krieger stainless 5R barrel - #5 contour, 1-10" twist, finished at 24" with brake
*Vais Micro-Brake - 5/8-24 threads, machined to match barrel contour
*Badger M4 bottom metal, Rem mag box and spring, Hawkins Precision follower
*Jewell Trigger tuned to a crisp 2#
*All metal cerakoted in Graphite Black
$3500 shipped to proper FFL - no trades or Paypal