New custom hunting rifle from Area 419 Firearms for sale - 300WM



Here are the specs:



*300 Win Mag



*Surgeon 1086 repeater action



*McMillan Rem Hunter stock - Custom pillar bedded and finished, 13.5" LOP, 2 sling studs installed



*Custom paint by Branden at Custom Gun Coatings



*Krieger stainless 5R barrel - #5 contour, 1-10" twist, finished at 24" with brake



*Vais Micro-Brake - 5/8-24 threads, machined to match barrel contour



*Badger M4 bottom metal, Rem mag box and spring, Hawkins Precision follower



*Jewell Trigger tuned to a crisp 2#



*All metal cerakoted in Graphite Black



$3500 shipped to proper FFL - no trades or Paypal







































