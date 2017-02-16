Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


New custom hunting rifle from Area 419 Firearms for sale - 300WM
Unread 02-16-2017, 03:52 PM
New custom hunting rifle from Area 419 Firearms for sale - 300WM
Looking to sell a new custom hunting rifle from Area 419 Firearms. Rifle has 15 rounds through it for proofing by the gunsmith.

Here are the specs:

*300 Win Mag

*Surgeon 1086 repeater action

*McMillan Rem Hunter stock - Custom pillar bedded and finished, 13.5" LOP, 2 sling studs installed

*Custom paint by Branden at Custom Gun Coatings

*Krieger stainless 5R barrel - #5 contour, 1-10" twist, finished at 24" with brake

*Vais Micro-Brake - 5/8-24 threads, machined to match barrel contour

*Badger M4 bottom metal, Rem mag box and spring, Hawkins Precision follower

*Jewell Trigger tuned to a crisp 2#

*All metal cerakoted in Graphite Black

$3500 shipped to proper FFL - no trades or Paypal



















Unread 02-16-2017, 03:54 PM
Re: New custom hunting rifle from Area 419 Firearms for sale - 300WM
Here is last group out of rifle before it was shipped to me:

Unread 02-16-2017, 04:48 PM
Re: New custom hunting rifle from Area 419 Firearms for sale - 300WM
Very handsome rifle. Do you have a weight for it?
