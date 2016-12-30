     close
New in Box M&P 15 Sport WTT for 223 bolt rifle
  #1  
12-30-2016, 05:30 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Kirksville Missouri
Posts: 191
New in Box M&P 15 Sport WTT for 223 bolt rifle
I have a brand new in the box M&P sport I would like to trade for 223 bolt rifle preferably heavy barrel and the theaded.
