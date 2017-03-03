New Barreled Action 300 Win. Mag *Kampfeld Custom* Stainless Fluted

New barreled action that I had built for a family member and he can't buy now.

X-Caliber 26" + Brake stainless 9 twist flute barrel. Barrel is rifled 1:9 twist with custom 3 side port brake. Heavy bull sporter contour, .750 at 26"

All machined onto a PTG Remington 700 LA magnum Extreme Action. Very nice flat cut flutes on the bolt and custom bolt knob. Action is fully blueprinted by PTG as part of the extreme action package. $1,600 shipped from private to FFL.



Weight is 6lbs. 4oz.

