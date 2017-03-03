Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


New Barreled Action 300 Win. Mag *Kampfeld Custom* Stainless Fluted
Unread 03-03-2017, 09:09 AM
New Barreled Action 300 Win. Mag *Kampfeld Custom* Stainless Fluted
New barreled action that I had built for a family member and he can't buy now.
X-Caliber 26" + Brake stainless 9 twist flute barrel. Barrel is rifled 1:9 twist with custom 3 side port brake. Heavy bull sporter contour, .750 at 26"
All machined onto a PTG Remington 700 LA magnum Extreme Action. Very nice flat cut flutes on the bolt and custom bolt knob. Action is fully blueprinted by PTG as part of the extreme action package. $1,600 shipped from private to FFL.

Weight is 6lbs. 4oz.
Unread 03-03-2017, 10:30 AM
Re: New Barreled Action 300 Win. Mag *Kampfeld Custom* Stainless Fluted
Any trades ?
Unread 03-03-2017, 10:44 AM
Re: New Barreled Action 300 Win. Mag *Kampfeld Custom* Stainless Fluted
I am going to order a Defiance Ultralight LA Magnum for a build of my own if someone has one of those that wants to trade. Or Proof research carbon lite .284 26" barrel as partial trade or good ol cash works.
Unread 03-03-2017, 11:27 AM
Re: New Barreled Action 300 Win. Mag *Kampfeld Custom* Stainless Fluted
I have all the parts to make a complete rifle as well.
HS precision pss134 stock, Remington bdl bottom metal/stainless, Timney 510 trigger
Total package price $2,200
Unread 03-03-2017, 03:13 PM
Re: New Barreled Action 300 Win. Mag *Kampfeld Custom* Stainless Fluted
how much do you think whole package would weigh in at?
Unread 03-03-2017, 03:51 PM
Re: New Barreled Action 300 Win. Mag *Kampfeld Custom* Stainless Fluted
Complete rifle with parts I have just over 9lbs.
Unread 03-03-2017, 04:01 PM
Re: New Barreled Action 300 Win. Mag *Kampfeld Custom* Stainless Fluted
Very Sexy....love Carl's work. This will make someone very happy....
