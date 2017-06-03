|
New 338 Edge w/ Nightforce scope for sale
New never fired 338 Edge with New Nightforce scope for sale. Had this rifle built and never found time to shot it.
Nightforce Scope ATACR 5-25x56 .250 MOA MOART w/Box and Paperwork.
Butler Scope covers
Nightforce 6 screw rings 34mm
Top ring bubble level
338 Edge
30" Brux barrel 9.5 twist
Muscle Brake
H.S. Precision Stock w/ Aluminum bedding block
Glass Bedded
Jewel Trigger
Stiller Predator Action w/ 20 MOA base
New
Redding FL "S" Bushing Die/ Micro Seater
This rifle set up is all New Never been fired as mentioned above and ready to go. No waiting period.
Asking $6500 for everything shipped. O.B.O.
Thank You for looking.
Scratch