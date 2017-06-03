New 338 Edge w/ Nightforce scope for sale New never fired 338 Edge with New Nightforce scope for sale. Had this rifle built and never found time to shot it.



Nightforce Scope ATACR 5-25x56 .250 MOA MOART w/Box and Paperwork.

Butler Scope covers

Nightforce 6 screw rings 34mm

Top ring bubble level



338 Edge

30" Brux barrel 9.5 twist

Muscle Brake

H.S. Precision Stock w/ Aluminum bedding block

Glass Bedded

Jewel Trigger

Stiller Predator Action w/ 20 MOA base



New

Redding FL "S" Bushing Die/ Micro Seater



This rifle set up is all New Never been fired as mentioned above and ready to go. No waiting period.



Asking $6500 for everything shipped. O.B.O.



Thank You for looking.



Scratch Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











