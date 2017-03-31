Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


MSAR STG-556 (AUG Clone) with Accessories
03-31-2017
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Virginia
Posts: 303
MSAR STG-556 (AUG Clone) with Accessories
Had this up for sale before and now adding more items.

Slightly used MSAR STG-556 in .223 in excellent shape that I have fired approximately 200 times without a single jam. I have had it about 5 years and bought it new but have not fired it in over 4 years. Very nice rifle with the following accessories:

Rat Worx USA 15 inch top rail
Rat Worx USA 9 inch side rail
K&M Lighting Pack (Makes the trigger pull excellent)
Kydex Stock Protector/Brass Deflector
Gemtech Quickmount Flash Hider (Installed and allows attachment of a suppressor)
Blackhawk single point sling with adaptor
Manticore Arms Raptor charging handle
Manticore Arms Switchback folding charging handle (Installed)
MSAR factory charging handle
Two MSAR QD sling swivels
3 slightly used amber colored 30 Rd magazine
1 slightly used amber colored 20 Rd magazine
1 slightly used amber colored 10 Rd magazine
Reprinted manual

All for $1200 and includes shipping. Your FFL must be willing to accept this from a non-FFL holder. I accept checks and MO. Thanks for looking and please feel free to contact me with any questions.

Jerry

