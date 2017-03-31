MSAR STG-556 (AUG Clone) with Accessories



Slightly used MSAR STG-556 in .223 in excellent shape that I have fired approximately 200 times without a single jam. I have had it about 5 years and bought it new but have not fired it in over 4 years. Very nice rifle with the following accessories:



Rat Worx USA 15 inch top rail

Rat Worx USA 9 inch side rail

K&M Lighting Pack (Makes the trigger pull excellent)

Kydex Stock Protector/Brass Deflector

Gemtech Quickmount Flash Hider (Installed and allows attachment of a suppressor)

Blackhawk single point sling with adaptor

Manticore Arms Raptor charging handle

Manticore Arms Switchback folding charging handle (Installed)

MSAR factory charging handle

Two MSAR QD sling swivels

3 slightly used amber colored 30 Rd magazine

1 slightly used amber colored 20 Rd magazine

1 slightly used amber colored 10 Rd magazine

Reprinted manual



All for $1200 and includes shipping. Your FFL must be willing to accept this from a non-FFL holder. I accept checks and MO. Thanks for looking and please feel free to contact me with any questions.



Jerry



