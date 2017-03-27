The most bastardized thing you ever saw...



I was told this started life as a Sendero Remington 700 but went through the following Bruce Jenneresque transformation:



Action trued/blueprinted by a reputable gunsmith from Chinook, MT

Trigger professionally adjusted (very crisp, I would guess around 2# but don't have a guage)

Super Heavy Douglas .277 bull barrel chambered to .270 Win (using the cleaning rod method this seems to be a 1:10)

Fancy Choate "Ultimate Varminter" Stock.

20 MOA Rail

Looks like the bolt had some attempt at jeweling but it pretty much just went past the Remington Matte finish and doesn't seem to be down very far into the steel. The rifle has a few scratches but appears to be functionally sound. It feeds and extracts just like it should (I haven't fired it). I don't have a bore scope but it appears to be in great shape. Nice and shiny with strong rifling.



I am pricing this at roughly what I figure the used parts are worth. Feel free to make an offer if you think I am out of line.



Trued Rem 700- $400

Trigger Job- $50

Choate Stock- $150

20 MOA Rail- $25

Douglas Bull Barrel in a terrible chambering- $100



Total price As-Is- $725 and I will pay shipping to your FFL. Not sure what possessed the previous owner to build this but I ended up with it in a multi-gun deal and need to see this head down the road. I may end up parting this out and keeping the action but I thought I would see if anyone has bad enough taste to want to own this as-is...I was told this started life as a Sendero Remington 700 but went through the following Bruce Jenneresque transformation:The rifle has a few scratches but appears to be functionally sound. It feeds and extracts just like it should (I haven't fired it). I don't have a bore scope but it appears to be in great shape. Nice and shiny with strong rifling.I am pricing this at roughly what I figure the used parts are worth. Feel free to make an offer if you think I am out of line.Trued Rem 700- $400Trigger Job- $50Choate Stock- $15020 MOA Rail- $25Douglas Bull Barrel in a terrible chambering- $100Total price As-Is- $725 and I will pay shipping to your FFL. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











