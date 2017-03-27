Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page The most bastardized thing you ever saw...
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

The most bastardized thing you ever saw...
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-27-2017, 11:09 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: Montana
Posts: 16
The most bastardized thing you ever saw...
Not sure what possessed the previous owner to build this but I ended up with it in a multi-gun deal and need to see this head down the road. I may end up parting this out and keeping the action but I thought I would see if anyone has bad enough taste to want to own this as-is...

I was told this started life as a Sendero Remington 700 but went through the following Bruce Jenneresque transformation:

  • Action trued/blueprinted by a reputable gunsmith from Chinook, MT
  • Trigger professionally adjusted (very crisp, I would guess around 2# but don't have a guage)
  • Super Heavy Douglas .277 bull barrel chambered to .270 Win (using the cleaning rod method this seems to be a 1:10)
  • Fancy Choate "Ultimate Varminter" Stock.
  • 20 MOA Rail
  • Looks like the bolt had some attempt at jeweling but it pretty much just went past the Remington Matte finish and doesn't seem to be down very far into the steel.
The rifle has a few scratches but appears to be functionally sound. It feeds and extracts just like it should (I haven't fired it). I don't have a bore scope but it appears to be in great shape. Nice and shiny with strong rifling.

I am pricing this at roughly what I figure the used parts are worth. Feel free to make an offer if you think I am out of line.

Trued Rem 700- $400
Trigger Job- $50
Choate Stock- $150
20 MOA Rail- $25
Douglas Bull Barrel in a terrible chambering- $100

Total price As-Is- $725 and I will pay shipping to your FFL.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
The most bastardized thing you ever saw...-img_1302.jpg   The most bastardized thing you ever saw...-img_1303.jpg  

The most bastardized thing you ever saw...-img_1304.jpg   The most bastardized thing you ever saw...-img_1307.jpg  

The most bastardized thing you ever saw...-img_1306.jpg   The most bastardized thing you ever saw...-img_1311.jpg  

Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-28-2017, 01:55 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Southwest Wyoming
Posts: 436
Re: The most bastardized thing you ever saw...
Still has some potential....cerakoteing, maybe rechambering to 270 AI, still couldn't shoot the 170's though....I would change the stock after a while...shoot the berger 150's maybe.

That jewling job though....lol
__________________
PEW.............................ting.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-28-2017, 05:44 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,512
Re: The most bastardized thing you ever saw...
Love your description and candor.

Good luck on your sale.
__________________

I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



"I am always proud of my country!"

"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« ~KAMPFELD CUSTOM~ 25-06 ForSale with pictures!! | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:54 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC