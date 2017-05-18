Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Montour County Rifles built 30/06
05-18-2017, 07:30 AM
Montour County Rifles built 30/06
Up for sale is a brand new MCR built custom 30/06. Built off of a MCR fully blueprinted Winchester 70 ( post 64 ) action. Mullerworks barrel chambered in 30/06. 1-11 twist, #4 contour, 24" finish length. Factory ADL style magazine box and trigger guard. A Jewel trigger is installed and tuned to a crisp 2 lbs. pull weight. The barreled action is stress free pillar bedded into a sporter style wood stock with Burl Wood Hydrographic and clear coat finish, with a 100% free floated barrel. The stock has 1 front and 1 rear swivel stud and a 1" Pachmayr Decelorator pad with a 13.5" length of pull. The metal is Cerakoted Graphite Black. The rifle weighs in at 8 lbs. 8 oz. before optics. Rifle carries a MCR 1/2 moa accuracy guarantee at 100 yards ( with quality and properly mounted optics as well as proper hand loading techniques ). A Plano Pillar Lock gun case will be supplied for safe and secure shipping. For more information, questions or additional photos please contact Kevin through the website www.mcrifles.com

$2000 shipped to your FFL









Home of the "EXTENDED IMPACT" DVD

www.mcrifles.com
