Montour County Rifles built 28 Nolser

Up for sale is a brand new MCR built custom 28 Nosler. Built off of a Stiller TAC300 action featuring a side bolt release, spiral fluted bolt, M16 extractor, pinned recoil lug and pinned 20 moa picatinny scope rail. Mullerworks barrel chambered in 28 Nosler and throated for the 180 - 195 grain Berger VLD bullets. 1-8 twist, #4 contour, 26" finish length with MCR 3 port muzzle brake turned to barrel contour for a seamless appearance. Muzzle brake is threaded 1/2-28 and is removable. A Wyatts CFE-12 mag box is fitted and allows for a complete over all length of up to 3.825". A PTG / BDL extended well, oberndorf style trigger guard which allows for 3 rounds in the magazine box and a center feed design. A Trigger Tech trigger is installed and tuned to a crisp 2 lbs. pull weight. The barreled action is stress free pillar bedded into a Manners EH-2 stock with a 100% free floated barrel. The stock features a 2" Atlas picatinny rail that is mounted onto the forearm as well as 1 front and 1 rear swivel stud and a 1" Pachmayr Decelorator pad with a 13.5" length of pull. The metal is Cerakoted Burnt Bronze while the stock is Cerakoted Graphite Black with Burnt Bronze speckles. The rifle weighs in at 7 lbs. 13 oz. before optics. Rifle carries a MCR 1/2 moa accuracy guarantee at 200 yards ( with quality and properly mounted optics as well as proper hand loading techniques ). A Plano Pillar Lock gun case will be supplied for safe and secure shipping. For more information, questions or additional photos please contact Kevin through the website www.mcrifles.com
Will change metal and/or stock color if you prefer something else for a small fee )
$3900 shipped to your FFL
