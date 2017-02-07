Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Montana Rifle 338 Lapua
Unread 07-02-2017, 04:28 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Sparta, TN
Posts: 10
Montana Rifle 338 Lapua
Montana Rifle Co 1999 Dgr in 338 lapua. With the brake, gun kicks like a 270. Comes with a Vortex Viper 6.5x20x44, 40 rounds of ammo, 20 brass, and rcbs dies.

Would really like to trade for an Ar10 or ar15 in 7.62x39, 7.62x51, 300blk, 6.5 Creedmoor or grendel, 6.8 spc. Would also be interested in a 5.56 if it was a high end gun.
Unread 07-02-2017, 04:33 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Sparta, TN
Posts: 10
Re: Montana Rifle 338 Lapua
Having trouble posting other pictures but can send some if interested.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Montana Rifle 338 Lapua-img_0500.jpg  
Unread 07-02-2017, 05:48 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Middle Tenn.
Posts: 174
Re: Montana Rifle 338 Lapua
I have traded with this gentleman before. He is good to go.
__________________


Life is to short to sweat the small stuff!!

ALL THANGS WILD TAXIDERMY
Unread 07-02-2017, 08:12 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Fosston, MN
Posts: 329
Re: Montana Rifle 338 Lapua
How does it shoot?
Unread 07-02-2017, 08:34 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Sparta, TN
Posts: 10
Re: Montana Rifle 338 Lapua
I have only shot it once since I've scoped it and boresighted it. We shot tannerite at 100 yds so it was at least close enough to hit the small jug lol. I will throw it on the lead sled and let you know what it groups.
