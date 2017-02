Montana Rifle 338 Lapua Montana dgr SS 338 Lapua has walnut stock 26" stainless 1/10 twist barrel with muzzle break. Gun is used but looks like new. I will sell it with 60 rounds of Hornady brass, reloading dies, case, and 30 mm scope rings. SCOPE NOT INCLUDED THOUGH. I have close to 2500 in to it. Asking $1700.00 for everything. You can email me a trudolph1984@gmail.com or call or text 218 232 8932 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger