Model 70 300 wsm FN made model 70 extreme weather edition. Like new condition. Fired 200 rounds. Timney trigger, muzzle break. Gun currently has a Swarovski 4x12 on it. Hornady dies, 75 +-pieces of brass fired from this gun. Txt for pics. 81 seven-67 three- 878 three



1200 for gun.