Mint Remington 700 300 RUM (2005 Action) I purchased this rifle new in 2005 before Remington was sold. It is a Model 700 CDL in 300 Remington Ultra Magnum (RUM). I had a Vias Muzzle Brake installed and the trigger was worked by my gun smith. Rifle has been fired less than 40 times. Recoil is very manageable with this brake. Rifle comes with Leupold bases and Rings for 1" Scope. Action is super tight and barely been worked. Some super small marks from being in the safe but this rifle feels and looks mint. Action is super smooth compared to their new stuff, this being one of the best 700's ive ever felt. I also have 7 boxes of loaded Ammo, almost 200 pieces of brass overall and RCBS Dies if buyer is interested. I'd like $950 shipped fully insured to your FFL. Only trades would by high end scopes or spotting scopes. PM if you want more pics Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











