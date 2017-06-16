Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



McWhorter Custom 7STW
06-16-2017
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 103
McWhorter Custom 7STW
Ive decided to sell one of my McWhorter Custom 7mm STWs. I bought this gun from a member on this site (unfired, brand new).

This gun has never been in the field, only shot off a bunch with sandbags. I shot it 71 times. With me behind the trigger, (average Joe) I can consistently shoot under 1.5 inch groups @ 300. All in all its an amazing rifle, and basically brand new).

Rifle weighs 7lb 12ozs. Has a Nightforce 3.5-15x56mm zerostop .250 MOA MOARF2 reticle, with Talley 30mm one piece rings. 26 hart #5 contoured fluted barrel with muzzle break, McMillian A3 Hunter stock, Borden action, Jewell trigger set at 1.5lbs.

I hope to sell it as a turnkey package, looking for get 5,500 plus shipping.

Call/text 701-426-3243 or write back if you have any questions.

Thanks
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
McWhorter Custom 7STW-img_3823.jpg   McWhorter Custom 7STW-img_3826.jpg  

McWhorter Custom 7STW-img_3831.jpg   McWhorter Custom 7STW-img_3829.jpg  

McWhorter Custom 7STW-img_3832.jpg   McWhorter Custom 7STW-img_3812.jpg  

