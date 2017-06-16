McWhorter Custom 7STW Ive decided to sell one of my McWhorter Custom 7mm STWs. I bought this gun from a member on this site (unfired, brand new).



This gun has never been in the field, only shot off a bunch with sandbags. I shot it 71 times. With me behind the trigger, (average Joe) I can consistently shoot under 1.5 inch groups @ 300. All in all its an amazing rifle, and basically brand new).



Rifle weighs 7lb 12ozs. Has a Nightforce 3.5-15x56mm zerostop .250 MOA MOARF2 reticle, with Talley 30mm one piece rings. 26 hart #5 contoured fluted barrel with muzzle break, McMillian A3 Hunter stock, Borden action, Jewell trigger set at 1.5lbs.



I hope to sell it as a turnkey package, looking for get 5,500 plus shipping.



Call/text 701-426-3243 or write back if you have any questions.



Thanks Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











