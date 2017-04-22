McWhorter Custom 7mm STW Due to the fact I need to down size my collection, Ive decided to sell one of my McWhorter Custom 7mm STWs. I bought this gun from a member on this site (unfired, brand new, verified from McWhorter). He sold the gun because of unexpected medical bills. The load from McWhorter was good but too HOT for my liking, so I decided to do my own load work. Did not take long to find a great load, 180 grain Berger VLD-H, 80.3 grains of N570 pushing 3145fps.





This gun has never been in the field, only shot off a bunch with sandbags. I shot it 71 times (68 of my reloads, and 3 McWhorters loads). With me behind the trigger, (average Joe) I can consistently shoot under 1.5 inch groups @ 300, my best was 0.75 inch at 300. I have shot it out to 700 once, Im thinking it was a 4 inch group that day. All in all its an amazing rifle, and basically brand new).





Rifle weighs less than 8lbs, thinking 7lb 12ozs. Has a Nightforce 3.5-15x56mm zerostop .250 MOA MOARF2 reticle, with Talley 30mm one piece rings. 26 hart #5 contoured fluted barrel with muzzle break, McMillian A3 Hunter stock, Borden action, Jewell trigger set at 1.5lbs. Also have:

30 live rounds,

68 once fired brass,

50 new Remington brass,

4 unopened and one open boxes of 180 grain VLD-H Same Lot

2 pounds of VihtaVuoir N570 powder





I hope to sell it as a turnkey package, looking for get 6K plus shipping.



Call 701-426-3243 or write back if you have any questions. Thanks Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











