Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page McWhorter Custom 7mm STW
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

McWhorter Custom 7mm STW
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-22-2017, 04:20 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 95
McWhorter Custom 7mm STW
Due to the fact I need to down size my collection, Ive decided to sell one of my McWhorter Custom 7mm STWs. I bought this gun from a member on this site (unfired, brand new, verified from McWhorter). He sold the gun because of unexpected medical bills. The load from McWhorter was good but too HOT for my liking, so I decided to do my own load work. Did not take long to find a great load, 180 grain Berger VLD-H, 80.3 grains of N570 pushing 3145fps.


This gun has never been in the field, only shot off a bunch with sandbags. I shot it 71 times (68 of my reloads, and 3 McWhorters loads). With me behind the trigger, (average Joe) I can consistently shoot under 1.5 inch groups @ 300, my best was 0.75 inch at 300. I have shot it out to 700 once, Im thinking it was a 4 inch group that day. All in all its an amazing rifle, and basically brand new).


Rifle weighs less than 8lbs, thinking 7lb 12ozs. Has a Nightforce 3.5-15x56mm zerostop .250 MOA MOARF2 reticle, with Talley 30mm one piece rings. 26 hart #5 contoured fluted barrel with muzzle break, McMillian A3 Hunter stock, Borden action, Jewell trigger set at 1.5lbs. Also have:
30 live rounds,
68 once fired brass,
50 new Remington brass,
4 unopened and one open boxes of 180 grain VLD-H Same Lot
2 pounds of VihtaVuoir N570 powder


I hope to sell it as a turnkey package, looking for get 6K plus shipping.

Call 701-426-3243 or write back if you have any questions. Thanks
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
McWhorter Custom 7mm STW-12.jpg   McWhorter Custom 7mm STW-7.jpg  

McWhorter Custom 7mm STW-10.jpg   McWhorter Custom 7mm STW-5.jpg  

McWhorter Custom 7mm STW-8.jpg   McWhorter Custom 7mm STW-1.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« ~KAMPFELD CUSTOM~ 25-06 ForSale with pictures!! | For sale: New Les Baer Ultimate Tactical Carry 45 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:32 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC