Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua

Back up for sale. I have a real gem that i am looking to sell or trade. Mcwhorter 6.5x47 lapua. Has a stiller predator mcwhorter brand action, mcmillan htg stock with badger dbm, jewel trigger, hart mtu contour 24" 1-8 barrel. Has less than 300 rds through it shoots unbeleivably well. Looking to sell or trade for a high end custom lightweight hunting rig preferably in 7 .284 cal. 28 nosler, 7rum, 7wsm or any other hotrods with a 1-9 or faster twist for the bigger bullets and will entertain any other magnum calibers. Asking 4k for the rifle with the triad stock pack, brass and rcbs dies. Text 406-978-3956 or pm on here with offers.

