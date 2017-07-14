Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua
07-14-2017, 07:30 PM
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 462
Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua
Back up for sale. I have a real gem that i am looking to sell or trade. Mcwhorter 6.5x47 lapua. Has a stiller predator mcwhorter brand action, mcmillan htg stock with badger dbm, jewel trigger, hart mtu contour 24" 1-8 barrel. Has less than 300 rds through it shoots unbeleivably well. Looking to sell or trade for a high end custom lightweight hunting rig preferably in 7 .284 cal. 28 nosler, 7rum, 7wsm or any other hotrods with a 1-9 or faster twist for the bigger bullets and will entertain any other magnum calibers. Asking 4k for the rifle with the triad stock pack, brass and rcbs dies. Text 406-978-3956 or pm on here with offers.
