Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua Hi everybody. Ive got a real gem here that id like to trade. Its a Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua. Stiller predator with Mcwhorter brand. 24" Hart mtu contour barrel, mcmillan htg stock with dbm, jewel trigger. I have lapua brass and rcbs dies to go with. It shoots itty bitty bugholes with 140 bergers and h4350 and varget. I got it from cooperfan88 a few months back and he said it had around 125 rds through it then and ive put another 125 rds or so through it. It is a truly amazing gun but id like to trade it for a really nice light hunting rifle preferably with a titanium action and a carbon barrel in one of the following calibers, 6.5SS, 6.5 gap4s, 6.5 wsm, 26 nosler, 7wsm, 28 nosler, 7 rum, 338 rum, will consider other calibers. If you have something youd like to trade just ask as i like to chat about all guns. Can text 406-978-3956 also for more pics info. Last edited by Farmerbrown32; 05-30-2017 at 07:19 PM .