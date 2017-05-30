Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua
Unread 05-30-2017, 06:44 PM
Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua
Hi everybody. Ive got a real gem here that id like to trade. Its a Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua. Stiller predator with Mcwhorter brand. 24" Hart mtu contour barrel, mcmillan htg stock with dbm, jewel trigger. I have lapua brass and rcbs dies to go with. It shoots itty bitty bugholes with 140 bergers and h4350 and varget. I got it from cooperfan88 a few months back and he said it had around 125 rds through it then and ive put another 125 rds or so through it. It is a truly amazing gun but id like to trade it for a really nice light hunting rifle preferably with a titanium action and a carbon barrel in one of the following calibers, 6.5SS, 6.5 gap4s, 6.5 wsm, 26 nosler, 7wsm, 28 nosler, 7 rum, 338 rum, will consider other calibers. If you have something youd like to trade just ask as i like to chat about all guns. Can text 406-978-3956 also for more pics info.
Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua-img_1345.jpg  
Unread 05-30-2017, 07:11 PM
Re: Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua
I think I just drooled a little.. pretty rig!
Unread 05-30-2017, 07:22 PM
Re: Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua
Originally Posted by Smokepoles View Post
I think I just drooled a little.. pretty rig!
Thank you sir. I was very fortunate to get it. It is an amazing gun. If i had the cash to build a full custom lightweight rig id be keeping it for sure.
Unread 05-30-2017, 07:24 PM
Re: Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua
Another pic
Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua-img_1344.jpg  
Unread 05-30-2017, 10:01 PM
Re: Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua
Seller is a great guy, and a gun fanatic! It's has he says!!!!
