McWhorter 7mm STW $4,995 For Sale:



Practically New McWhorter 7mm STW. I reload for this rifle and I can tell you exactly how many rounds have been down the tube. 38 rounds plus whatever it took Allen to load develop it. 180gr VLD's pushed to 3,220 fps by a bunch of VV N570. That's pretty much 28 Nosler speeds! I'll throw in a pound of the powder too.



Buyer's Choice: With NF 3.5-15x50 MOA (+$1,350) or without.

Mounted in Talley Ultralights.





Custom Stiller action with helically fluted bolt, side bolt release, M-16 extractor.

#5 Hart 1 in 8″ twist Matchgrade barrel, Spiral fluted and finished at 26″

Plus custom muzzlebrake.

McMillan Remington Hunter BDL stock in Black and White Webbing

Sniper gray cerakote on all metal (Baked on, not air dry)

PTG machined bottom metal,

Jewell trigger set at 1.2lbs.

Rifle weighs 8 lbs 4 oz



Text: 912 - Two-three-zero - 6147




