Mcmillan bros tac 50 For sale mcmillan bros tac 50 (not mcmillan usa) This rifle has a 30 inch walther barrel and brake with a custom 4064 aluminum chassis.Less than 100 rounds have been fired through the barrel.This rifle has proven to be extremely accurate with factory rounds.For more info or pictures please call 678 431 0033. Cash price 6500.00