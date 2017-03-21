Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page McMillan 50 BMG
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

McMillan 50 BMG
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-21-2017, 08:08 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Hazard, KY
Posts: 99
McMillan 50 BMG
I had this built in 2010 and just have never used it. I bought all the parts and had it sent off to Randy Dierks at Action Gun Works to build it for me.
McMillan single shot Action
Lilja Navy Contour, fluted 1:15 twist, 29" barrel
McMillan muzzle brake that screws on/off and has a cross bolt clamp to lock it onto the barrel. This was the original brake used on the Tac 50 and tames the recoil to a very pleasant level.
McMillan Big Mac stock with Freeland Rail installed on the bottom. This was done in hopes of putting an APA bipod on it, but never did.
Jewel trigger set at 1.5 lbs. This trigger has a unique safety in that it is located in front of the trigger shoe. This was done because a standard Rem 700 safety isn't tall enough to reach the top of the stock where it usually is.
30 MOA rail that was bedded with Devcon to exactly fit the action.
Bolt is parkerized
Action and barrel were Cerakoted Flat Dark Earth. Some of the paint has chipped off the corners of the flutes as show in the pictures.
Rifle weighs 24 lbs without a scope.
Only 39 rounds have been fired out of it.
Is chambered to shoot Amax as well as Barnes Xtac type bore rider bullets.
Also comes with a Dewey two piece cleaning rod with jag and Bore Guide.
Does not come with scope or rings.
$8000











__________________
dcerefinishing.com
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« custom 375 H&H | WTB Lane percision 300 rum »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:11 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC