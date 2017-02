Marlin 1894 Cowboy Lmt. 'JM' 44mag I recently purchased this rifle and put 2 rounds thru it. Excellent condition except that original owner tried to put swivel thru the bulls-eye. No scratches. No rust. No apparent wear. 24inch octagon barrel. Cross safety has been removed and replaced by a marlin screw.

Looking at the pristine condition with very light use at the hammer, its not been used much. I can send pictures thru text.

Asking $1000 plus shipping to your FFL in lower 48.

