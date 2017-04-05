Manner T4A cdi bottom metal savage 284win I have a savage that in a manners T4A stock with CDI bottom metal and it had a SSS trigger with a cbi 28" heavy varmint 284win barrel that is threaded 5/8x24 on it. Rifle shoots very well with h4831 and 162 hornady bthp or amax. Barreled action is of green and come with a some brass and rcbs Dies. Looking to sell or trade for something different as I don't shoot this rifle much anymore and tried of it taking up room but would like to trade for a rifle I'd use please pm or text/call me as I'm not on here all the time 3149600341 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



