Magnum research 300 win mag

Forsale- Magnum research mountain eagle rifle in 300 win mag.

24 inch kieger barrel

Sako l691 action with factory Sako trigger. ( Amazing trigger set at 2 pounds)

HS percision stock

Leupold quick detract mount and rings.

Leupold lps 2.5-10x44mm scope. Very good glass.



This rifle shoots 200 accubonds very well. Shoot at or under 3/4 moa if I do my part. Hunted with very little. Rifle has 50 rounds or so through it. Glass on the scope is in very good condition​.

