Magnum research 300 win mag

Hate to do this but the tax man got me this year.
Forsale- Magnum research mountain eagle rifle in 300 win mag.
24 inch kieger barrel
Sako l691 action with factory Sako trigger. ( Amazing trigger set at 2 pounds)
HS percision stock
Leupold quick detract mount and rings.
Leupold lps 2.5-10x44mm scope. Very good glass.
This rifle shoots 200 accubonds very well. Shoot at or under 3/4 moa if I do my part. Hunted with very little. Rifle has 50 rounds or so through it. Glass on the scope is in very good condition.
Asking 1375 for rifle and scope.