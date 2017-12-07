Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Magnum Research .22LR with Houge Stock, Weaver Scope
07-12-2017, 05:44 PM
Magnum Research .22LR with Houge Stock, Weaver Scope
Almost brand new Magnum Research, .22LR with Houge Grip and Weaver 2.5-7x28 Scope also has 25rd mag. Asking 500.00 shipped to
Your FFL. My contact is 9192739905....I'm in Goldsboro NC.


07-12-2017, 08:22 PM
Re: Magnum Research .22LR with Houge Stock, Weaver Scope
I was thinking about getting one of those awhile back, just curious didn't you like or why are you selling it?
07-12-2017, 08:23 PM
Re: Magnum Research .22LR with Houge Stock, Weaver Scope
Love it!! Just need the cash.
