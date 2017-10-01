     close
M700 6XC Barreled action plus extras
Unread 01-10-2017, 03:07 PM
Location: Upstate NY
M700 6XC Barreled action plus extras
27" Broughton 1:8 twist 5C barrel. Heavy contour. Custom Muzzle break. All metal Durocoated black.
M700 action trued/blueprinted with tactical knob. Factory trigger set light & crisp. Put together by Great Southern Gunwerks. 20 MOA IOR Valtada Picatiny rail. Shot 105 BVLD 1/4" RL 17 @ 3025 fps. Forester micrometer bullet seating die and a Redding type S bushing neck die. 115 once fired Norma brass & 65 new brass. Rifle has 115 rounds down the tube. Sold the stock. Hardly recoils and long range capabilities. Only reason for selling is I got a 6mm BR that I am fond of and this one stayed in the safe. I can take more pics if needed. $1200
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
M700 6XC Barreled action plus extras-dscn3253.jpg   M700 6XC Barreled action plus extras-dscn3254.jpg  

M700 6XC Barreled action plus extras-dscn3256.jpg   M700 6XC Barreled action plus extras-dscn3257.jpg  

