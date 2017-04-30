|
04-30-2017, 09:31 AM
M1A - M21 SPRINGFIELD .308/7.62x51 NATO w/extras
FOR SALE:
M1A - M21 SPRINGFIELD Long Range Match .308/7.62x51 NATO w/extras
(Scroll down for posted photos and video).
Via LRH here, or if you want: Gunbroker.com - PayPal, Money Order or Cashiers Check.
Gunbroker charges me a $98 fee if you click on the buy button there.
No fee to me if direct, and sent to your local FFL gun dealer.
My Gunbroker ad w/photos: http://www.gunbroker.com/item/620814174
HEAVY DUTY Lightly used 'Safe Queen' - Under 300-rds. - Zero Defects. - PHOTOS below. - Only fed it Lapua .308 Winchester brass, SMK 168s, H4895, CCI #34 primers = less than half-inch groups all day!
Springfield Armory M1A - M21 LR Match Semi-Auto
Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO (.308 WINCHESTER)
Capacity: 10-rd. mag (2 included)
Finish: Blue
Stock: Adjustable Cheek Comb Walnut
Sights: Blade/Adjustable Peep
Twist: 1:10 RH
DOUGLAS MATCH Barrel Length: 22-inches
Overall Length: 44.33-inches
Weight: 11.6 lb
NOTE: Custom $60 quick-detachable (velcro) soft leather padded cheekpiece for use with scope, and a $225 SADLAK STEEL SCOPE MOUNT INCLUDED.
IRON SIGHTS CAN BE USED WITH SCOPE MOUNT ATTACHED.
M21 rifle, scope mount, magazines, case, tools & cheekpiece = $2700 + FREE SHIPPING TO YOUR LOCAL FFL GUN DEALER
Original SA hard case and manual included.
OPTIONAL: (if legal in your State): Two 20-rd. Springfield Armory magazines, and three 5-rd. mags for hunting FREE.
ANY QUESTIONS? Email, PM, or Call me:
(307) 851-6011 cell - texting ok
(307) 469-2011 home - no texting
PayPal: gegerechristopher@gmail.com
PO money order - Cashiers check:
CHRIS GEGERE
PO BOX 54
HYATTVILLE, WY 82428
My PHOTOS:
(The Leupold 4.5-14x50 scope and ARMS low rings are not included. They're on my bolt gun now.)
The M21™ Long Range Match is the ultimate combination of features and craftsmanship needed to squeeze every bit of accuracy from the M1A™ platform. Whatever drives your need for extreme precision and power – whether it’s providing long-range support for a tactical team or wanting to bring home first place – the M21™ will excel at meeting that need. The foundation of the M21™ is the adjustable walnut stock. This stock is designed to allow you to customize your experience when you add a scope to the rifle. The recoil pad and adjustable cheek piece on this stock bring a new level of ergonomics and comfort to the M21™. The rear-lugged action is glass bedded into the stock, and fitted with a heavy match barrel – the heaviest profile barrel that can fit in the M1A™. Douglas carbon steel barrel with a 1 in 10 twist. Like Springfield Armory®’s other match-conditioned M1As™, the M21™ comes with a National Match recoil spring guide, match tuned 4.5 – 5lb two-stage trigger, .0595” hooded rear aperture (½ MOA adjustable), .062” front sight and match tuned gas cylinder. If your requirements call for power, reliability and the greatest possible accuracy, they call for the M21™.
My 1-minute video of M21:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPDJdvWVkv0
