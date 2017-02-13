M&p ar15 custom I'm getting out of the semi auto game and decided to sell my smith. It started out as the tactical version which is quite a bit nicer than the base smith ar. The barrel was cut to 14.5 and had a surfire brake pinned to keep it legal. A Troy battle rail, all fde Magpul gear and a alg trigger. Also comes with Burris mtac 1-4 with matching mount. This gun is flawless and shoots as good as you possibly can at distance with a 4x scope. Consistent hits at 350 with 55g sp handloads. The gun was ceracoated by gunenvy.



$1200 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger