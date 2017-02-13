Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page M&p ar15 custom
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

M&p ar15 custom
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-13-2017, 06:37 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 6
M&p ar15 custom
I'm getting out of the semi auto game and decided to sell my smith. It started out as the tactical version which is quite a bit nicer than the base smith ar. The barrel was cut to 14.5 and had a surfire brake pinned to keep it legal. A Troy battle rail, all fde Magpul gear and a alg trigger. Also comes with Burris mtac 1-4 with matching mount. This gun is flawless and shoots as good as you possibly can at distance with a 4x scope. Consistent hits at 350 with 55g sp handloads. The gun was ceracoated by gunenvy.

$1200
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
M&p ar15 custom-image.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS: Pre-Ban Argentine FMAP FAL | Savage model 12 223 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:05 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC