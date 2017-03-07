LRKM 338 Terminator

· Rock Camo, 338 Lapua Magnum Ackley Improved (LMAI, true 40* shoulder)
· 338 Lapua Magnum Ackley Improved 32” Bartlein gain-twist (1:9.5-1:8)
· Barrel contour: 1.250 for 7” then straight taper to 1.000 at muzzle
· Three (3) shots down new barrel (all work done by Short Action Customs)
· New APA GEN II FAT B in black nitride
· Kick-Eze recoil pad
· 40* picatinny rail
· forend Picatinny rail for Atlas, etc.
· Accu-Shot monopod on picatinny rail bottom buttstock
· two-shot chassis mount carrier
· Fitted foam hard case
· Redding Competition S micrometer seater and sizer die are also included (new & unused)
· Rifle weighs 18 pounds
· Sling, dies, hard case, and rifle $6000 inc. shipping and insurance to your FFL. Thank you for considering.
Last edited by alcesgigas; 07-03-2017 at 06:30 PM.
Reason: misnamed!