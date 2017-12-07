Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page LRI 6.5x284 Norma
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

LRI 6.5x284 Norma
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-12-2017, 11:12 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: SW Oregon
Posts: 13
LRI 6.5x284 Norma
Picked this rifle up from another member here. I just don't have a spot in my lineup for it. Its an LRI 6.5x284 norma. Built on a Trued Remington Long action BDL. It has a Fluted Sendero Contour Barrel, Fluted bolt with Badger bolt Knob, Timney 510 trigger, McMillian A3 Stock with Edge fill. It will include the Nightforce 20moa Rail and Triad Stock pack. It is Cerakoted Titanium and Foliage Green. I will also include 100 pieces of Nosler 130 AB trophy grade ammo and some Nosler Brass. Scope and bipod not included. It is a solid shooter with the 130s around .5-.6. Asking 2400.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
LRI 6.5x284 Norma-left-side-small.jpg  
Attached Images
  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 6.5 creedmoor manner t3 | ~KAMPFELD CUSTOM~ 25-06 ForSale with pictures!! »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:45 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC