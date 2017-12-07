LRI 6.5x284 Norma Picked this rifle up from another member here. I just don't have a spot in my lineup for it. Its an LRI 6.5x284 norma. Built on a Trued Remington Long action BDL. It has a Fluted Sendero Contour Barrel, Fluted bolt with Badger bolt Knob, Timney 510 trigger, McMillian A3 Stock with Edge fill. It will include the Nightforce 20moa Rail and Triad Stock pack. It is Cerakoted Titanium and Foliage Green. I will also include 100 pieces of Nosler 130 AB trophy grade ammo and some Nosler Brass. Scope and bipod not included. It is a solid shooter with the 130s around .5-.6. Asking 2400. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger Attached Images