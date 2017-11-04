Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



LRI 6.5 creedmoor, proof barrel, remington action
Unread 04-11-2017, 11:23 AM
LRI 6.5 creedmoor, proof barrel, remington action
I have a 6.5 creedmoor that I am looking to sell. I am the second owner, bought it from the original owner who had it build in January of this year. Here's a brief rundown on it:

New build in January - 100 rounds through it
Remington action- trued, fluted, bolt knob installed, Oversized recoil lug
Manners EH1 stock - black forest color - has pillars, need to be installed and bedded
Proof Sendero lite contour - 24", 1-8 twist
Chambered for 143gr eld-x
Threaded 5/8x24
Nightforce 20 moa steel rail
Cerakoted McMillan Olive
Timney Calvin Elite Trigger
Load development - 42gr imr 4451, Hornady brass, Winchester primer, 2.18" to ogive
1.25" 3 shot group at 400 yards
Bdl bottom metal

Previous owner had it in a heavy McMillan adjustable stock, so I ordered the Manners and bolted it together but haven't had the pillars installed or had it bedded. I'm not going to spend that money unless I decide to keep it.

Wanted to see what it would weigh with talley lightweights and the lighter stock - 7lbs 7 oz without the scope.

I already have another 6.5 creedmoor and really don't need this one. Looking to get $3,050 for it ($50 should cover shipping)- includes cerakoted night force 20 moa rail - does not include pictured scope or talley lightweights . It's a proven shooter with the above mentioned load - 1/4 moa at 400 yards. Please feel free to ask any questions but prefer to sell to fund a 338 lapua build.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
LRI 6.5 creedmoor, proof barrel, remington action-img_3796.jpg   LRI 6.5 creedmoor, proof barrel, remington action-img_3798.jpg  

LRI 6.5 creedmoor, proof barrel, remington action-img_3799.jpg   LRI 6.5 creedmoor, proof barrel, remington action-img_3800.jpg  

Unread 04-11-2017, 11:40 AM
Re: LRI 6.5 creedmoor, proof barrel, remington action
group pic
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
LRI 6.5 creedmoor, proof barrel, remington action-img_3802.jpg  
Unread 04-11-2017, 12:57 PM
Re: LRI 6.5 creedmoor, proof barrel, remington action
I know someone out there needs this rifle. If I hadn't just picked up a new 6.5 Creed, I'd be all over this. Bump for a sweet rig!
