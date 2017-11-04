LRI 6.5 creedmoor, proof barrel, remington action I have a 6.5 creedmoor that I am looking to sell. I am the second owner, bought it from the original owner who had it build in January of this year. Here's a brief rundown on it:



New build in January - 100 rounds through it

Remington action- trued, fluted, bolt knob installed, Oversized recoil lug

Manners EH1 stock - black forest color - has pillars, need to be installed and bedded

Proof Sendero lite contour - 24", 1-8 twist

Chambered for 143gr eld-x

Threaded 5/8x24

Nightforce 20 moa steel rail

Cerakoted McMillan Olive

Timney Calvin Elite Trigger

Load development - 42gr imr 4451, Hornady brass, Winchester primer, 2.18" to ogive

1.25" 3 shot group at 400 yards

Bdl bottom metal



Previous owner had it in a heavy McMillan adjustable stock, so I ordered the Manners and bolted it together but haven't had the pillars installed or had it bedded. I'm not going to spend that money unless I decide to keep it.



Wanted to see what it would weigh with talley lightweights and the lighter stock - 7lbs 7 oz without the scope.



I already have another 6.5 creedmoor and really don't need this one. Looking to get $3,050 for it ($50 should cover shipping)- includes cerakoted night force 20 moa rail - does not include pictured scope or talley lightweights . It's a proven shooter with the above mentioned load - 1/4 moa at 400 yards. Please feel free to ask any questions but prefer to sell to fund a 338 lapua build. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







