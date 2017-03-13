LRH Members Beware

I wanted the Membership to be aware of the FAILURE, on the part of this Seller, to provide as promised. A BIG Beware out to my Long Range Hunting OnLine Fellow Members.I performed 2 Sales transactions in January.One transaction was flawless.The Second, Postal Money Order went out to tory35296@gmail.com , on January 11 with MO in Sellers hand January 18th. I verified with the Postal Service that the MO was cashed. My rifle was to be shipped the following Monday via text from the Seller on January 20. The seller cashed the Money Order and has notshipped my rifle. Seller has discontinued all email and phone correspondence. I do not see as I will receive rifle or compensation from this Seller.I wanted the Membership to be aware of the FAILURE, on the part of this Seller, to provide as promised.