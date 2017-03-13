Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


LRH Members Beware
  #1  
Unread 03-13-2017, 11:06 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 15
LRH Members Beware
A BIG Beware out to my Long Range Hunting OnLine Fellow Members.
I performed 2 Sales transactions in January.
One transaction was flawless.
The Second, Postal Money Order went out to tory35296@gmail.com, on January 11 with MO in Sellers hand January 18th. I verified with the Postal Service that the MO was cashed. My rifle was to be shipped the following Monday via text from the Seller on January 20. The seller cashed the Money Order and has not
shipped my rifle. Seller has discontinued all email and phone correspondence. I do not see as I will receive rifle or compensation from this Seller.
I wanted the Membership to be aware of the FAILURE, on the part of this Seller, to provide as promised.
  #2  
Unread 03-13-2017, 11:07 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 241
Re: LRH Members Beware
Would it not be beneficial to list user name and real name?
  #3  
Unread 03-13-2017, 11:10 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 241
Re: LRH Members Beware
Due diligence and Google are your friend:

BEWARE: jhall5754, gunsgoner12, kthom116 - Page 6 - CMP Forums
  #4  
Unread 03-13-2017, 11:11 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 241
Re: LRH Members Beware
https://www.reddit.com/user/sales10001/comments/
  #5  
Unread 03-13-2017, 11:12 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 241
Re: LRH Members Beware
WTB: KKM barrel for M&P, 9mm, compact - MP-Pistol Forum
  #6  
Unread 03-13-2017, 11:15 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 459
Re: LRH Members Beware
Well that really sucks! I would contact the BATF about it. Firearms fraud is not something they take lightly.
  #7  
Unread 03-13-2017, 11:42 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 241
Re: LRH Members Beware
BATF wont care, no firearm is stolen, missing or otherwise. At best it will be a civil matter.
