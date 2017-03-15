Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Looking for a Rem 700 in 204
03-15-2017, 05:58 PM
105amatt
Bronze Member
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: KS
Posts: 90
Looking for a Rem 700 in 204
Looking for a Remington 700 chambered in 204 ruger. If you have anything let me know.
Thanks
Matt
03-15-2017, 09:33 PM
JakeGraves
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Fort Worth, TX
Posts: 198
Re: Looking for a Rem 700 in 204
I know of a guy selling one in Fort Worth, TX with a Leupold VX3. Pm me your number and I will send to him.
