Looking for a Rem 700 in 204
Unread 03-15-2017, 05:58 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: KS
Posts: 90
Looking for a Rem 700 in 204
Looking for a Remington 700 chambered in 204 ruger. If you have anything let me know.

Thanks
Matt
Unread 03-15-2017, 09:33 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Fort Worth, TX
Posts: 198
Re: Looking for a Rem 700 in 204
I know of a guy selling one in Fort Worth, TX with a Leupold VX3. Pm me your number and I will send to him.
