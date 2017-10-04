Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Looking for McWhorter Rifle in 6.5 SAUM or 300 RUM
04-10-2017, 11:22 AM
Looking for McWhorter Rifle in 6.5 SAUM or 300 RUM
I'm looking for a McWhorter Custom Rifle in 6.5 SAUM or 300 RUM. May consider other calibers, but these are the 2 at the top of my list. I have one in 243 and enjoy it but would like one of these calibers more. If either caliber is available, I may be inclined to trade my current 243 or sell it. Let me know if anyone has one they want to sell/trade. Not interested in a 7mm rem mag or nosler caliber.
04-10-2017, 11:41 AM
Re: Looking for McWhorter Rifle in 6.5 SAUM or 300 RUM
I have a 300 RUM built by McWhorter in 2009 or 2010. It's been hunted with and has between 450-500 rounds through it. Stock is a McMillan Edge, Stiller action, Jewell trigger, Kreiger 5.5 contour barrel fluted and with muzzle brake. If you are interested, email me at mdupon@sbcglobal.net and we can discuss. Best, Matt
04-10-2017, 01:02 PM
Re: Looking for McWhorter Rifle in 6.5 SAUM or 300 RUM
I do not have a McWhorter. But I do have a sweet 6.5 GAP 4s lightweight. Is built on a fully done over Rem 700 as sa. It's super sweet. Text me for pics (208)871-9768.
Brian.
