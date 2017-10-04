Looking for McWhorter Rifle in 6.5 SAUM or 300 RUM I'm looking for a McWhorter Custom Rifle in 6.5 SAUM or 300 RUM. May consider other calibers, but these are the 2 at the top of my list. I have one in 243 and enjoy it but would like one of these calibers more. If either caliber is available, I may be inclined to trade my current 243 or sell it. Let me know if anyone has one they want to sell/trade. Not interested in a 7mm rem mag or nosler caliber.