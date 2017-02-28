Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Looking for a lighter weight 300 RUM
02-28-2017, 06:54 PM
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,092
Looking for a lighter weight 300 RUM
I am looking to see what is out here in a 300 rum custom. MUST be built on custom action and weigh sub 8LB without scope. I am getting ready to buy parts for a new build but might buy used. PM what you got.
02-28-2017, 06:59 PM
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Indiana
Posts: 412
Re: Looking for a lighter weight 300 RUM
Sounds painful!!!!
02-28-2017, 07:00 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,092
Re: Looking for a lighter weight 300 RUM
MUST HAVE BRAKE!!!! There fixed that!!!
Reply With Quote
