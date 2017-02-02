Looking to add another 6.5 I would like to add another 6.5 to the nest and am thinking....



6.5x284 as a minimum caliber, larger is better, 6.5 STW and x300 Wby are too big,

Prefer premium action, but not absolutely necessary,

Needs premium barrel 1 in 8 twist (I'm in CA and hunt with the 127 grain LRX)

Prefer hunter style stocks,

Need to keep the weight down, current 6.5 WSM is 10.1 lbs (scoped) and want something lighter.

Would like a side ported muzzle brake,

Premium trigger / re-worked trigger preferred,

Barrel length of 24-26 is fine,



Anybody got anything fitting this request?



Thanks!