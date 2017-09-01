Looking for 222Remington or 222 Remington Magnum

Thanking you in advance for your consideration. With all the interest in Long Range on this site, I would ask if any Members are currently thinking they have had their small bores far too long with their current interests in long range.Interested in a decent 222 Remington or 222 Remington Magnum in the Remington 720 Family, Remington 700 Heavy Barrel. A Sako from the 60's in Heavy Barrel configuration. Perhaps an early Custom not currently in use.These are not forgotten cartridges in my world. My Grandchildren will be reloading for these cartridges long after I have passed.Can send pics and pricing to greyironman@gmail.com Thanking you in advance for your consideration.