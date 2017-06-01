     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Long range rifle for sale.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Long range rifle for sale.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-06-2017, 12:00 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Southern, Indiana
Posts: 113
Long range rifle for sale.
Selling my long range rifle.

"Carnivore" built by Karl Feldcamp of Kampfeld Customs


Remington 700 LA SS ADL
Lilja 3 groove 8 twist barrel weatherby contour (30/378) finished at 30" and fluted 6 flutes
McMillan Remington hunter stock 60 purple, 25 dark grey, 10 grey, 5 black mag fill
2 front SS studs machined in pillars.
Callahan magazine follower
Pacific Tool SS trigger guard
All parts are new for the build.
Work Karl Feldkamp has done;
1. Action trued w/ bolt sleeve installed
2. Chambered for .264 WM throated for 130 grain Barnes tsxs
3. Kampfeld oversized recoil lug and double pinned.
4. Deep floorboard crown
5. Engraved "Carnivore"
6. Time fluted barrel to action.
7. Oversized Hunter bolt Knob and bolt fluted TI style.
8. Open up factory holes to 8x40 tpi threads.
9. Aluminum Oxide blast finish complete rifle.
10. Adjust trigger to 2 1/2 lbs
11. Fabricate a SS front action screw echelon.
12. Skim bed stock.
13. Custom side bolt stop release.
14. Tig weld and redress cam angle on bolt handle.


Only been fired 50 times and sits in my safe wearing a gun sock to protect it.
The rifle is basically new with zero marks or blemished, the buyer would be very satisfied..guaranteed.

Comes with leupold Dual Dovetail bases and 1" rings and shipped in a hard case.

Asking $3000.00 shipped FFL must accept from an individual.

Will put some pics up soon or you can pm me for my cell number to text pics
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Custom Rem 700 7 mag and Custom 700 243win | 6.5 x 47 Lapua »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:39 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC