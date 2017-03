Long Range Muzzleloader

I am selling my custom Ultimate Firearms muzzle loader. Model black widow with muzzle break. This Johnston Muzzleloader is amazing, I purchased it for long range whitetail hunting in Iowa and boy did she deliver. I shot two amazing bucks over 250 yards away. Topped with a Leupold Scope 4.5-14x. I have over $ 4,000.00 into this gun will sell for $ 2,500.00 or best offer. USPS Money order, after funds are verified will ship to approved FFL dealer. email me with any questions. rpeeters@comcast.net