LNIB T/C ICON 243 in walnut stock
04-30-2017, 10:59 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2012
Posts: 158
LNIB T/C ICON 243 in walnut stock
I have a like new TC Icon. I bought it new and it has 10rds on it from sighting it in. I have the box etc that came with it as well. Currently has Warn steel 30mm QD rings and 4-16 Vortex PST 2FP scope. I don't have the box , just sunshade and BC caps for the scope. It has very light ring haze, other than that mint. Stocks is walnut checkered with the aluminum bedding block just as it came new.

Whole package $1350 shipped sighted in and ready to use what the one new box of 58gr Hornady vmax.

Gun alone $735 shipped

Scope alone $625 shipped or with rings $700 shipped.

Any question etc. fastest to reach me by phone or text at 254-275-7335 Mark

Located in central Tx near Waco if local you can take $35 off the prices
LNIB T/C ICON 243 in walnut stock-img_2465.jpg   LNIB T/C ICON 243 in walnut stock-img_2466.jpg  

LNIB T/C ICON 243 in walnut stock-img_2467.jpg  
