LH 7mm STW Weatherby Accumark
02-06-2017, 06:58 PM
LH 7mm STW Weatherby Accumark
$2200

For Sale (No Trades): LEFT HANDED Weatherby Mark V Accumark 7mm Shooting Times Westerner ~26" fluted barrel with Accu-Brake. Includes a NEAR MFG 1-piece 30 MOA Base. All metal is Cerakoted in FDE. Rifle is bedded (Devcon) into the Bell & Carlson Medalist Stock custom painted in Desert Camo with rubberized grip texture. Trigger is set at 2 Lbs. 12 Oz. Rifle weighs 8.8 Lbs w/o glass. I also have available Custom (Kenton) Turrets for NF NXS Scopes (Non Zerostop / 10 MOA) calibrated for 1000 ft and 7000 ft above sea level.

I purchased the rifle NIB and am the only person to shoot the rifle. The rifle has less than 200 documented rounds fired. This is not a safe queen. This rifle is a killer with one-shot kills out to 750 yards. Accordingly, rifle shows signs of use.

Includes 50 Rounds of handloads: Berger 168 VLD, Nosler Brass, Federal GM215M primers. 0.3 MOA

NOTE: Rifle ships to your FFL Only. If your FFL requires FFL-FFL transfer, please add $25 to final amount. Ammo will ship to you directly with a photo ID and / or statement that youre over 21 years.

Payment is by certified funds. I will accept discrete PayPal (add 3%).












July 2016. Badlands Tactical. 1000 yards. 2 shots.
