Lh 6-284 just too much going on to work up a load for this rifle. took it on a trade almost a year ago and have not shot it. round count is unknown. barrel appears to have been shot very little. Remington action, barrel and stock manufacturer are unknown. ceracoat has a carbon fiber look to it. barrel is 25" long 1/10 twist. Remington trigger that has been worked and adjusted to around 2#.



asking $950 shipped.



might trade on stuff +/- $:

gold/silver

spotting scope

sleeping bag (heavy "guide" type)

BR2

quality knives

?????? let me know what you have.








