Lh 6-284
01-28-2017, 03:23 PM
Join Date: May 2008
Posts: 386
Lh 6-284
just too much going on to work up a load for this rifle. took it on a trade almost a year ago and have not shot it. round count is unknown. barrel appears to have been shot very little. Remington action, barrel and stock manufacturer are unknown. ceracoat has a carbon fiber look to it. barrel is 25" long 1/10 twist. Remington trigger that has been worked and adjusted to around 2#.

asking $950 shipped.

might trade on stuff +/- $:
gold/silver
spotting scope
sleeping bag (heavy "guide" type)
BR2
quality knives
?????? let me know what you have.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Lh 6-284-20170128_103218.jpg   Lh 6-284-20170128_103305.jpg  

Lh 6-284-20170128_103616.jpg   Lh 6-284-20170128_103325.jpg  

