LH 378 Weatherby Mark 5. MINT. NEVER FIRED.
Unread 02-06-2017, 07:00 PM
LH 378 Weatherby Mark 5. MINT. NEVER FIRED.
$2800

For Sale (No Trades): LEFT HANDED Weatherby Mark V Custom 378 WBY Magnum ~26 barrel. Serial Number: H12436X. Rifle was acquired NIB (still have original box) from a gentleman in California. Rifle has NEVER been fired. Wood and metal are as good as the day it left the Weatherby store decades ago. Rifle will ship in original box. Buyer will also receive an original Weatherby Rifle Tie Clip in original packaging as well as a vintage box of 378 WBY MAG Ammunition.

Winning Bidder to pay actual shipping costs (UPS Ground / Insured).

NOTE: Rifle ships to your FFL Only. If your FFL requires FFL-FFL transfer, please add $25 to final amount. Ammo can ship to you with a photo ID and / or statement that youre over 21 years.

Payment is by certified funds. I will accept discrete PayPal (Gift or add 3%).














