LH 340 Weatherby Accumark Snow Camo Stock
LH 340 Weatherby Accumark Snow Camo Stock
02-06-2017, 06:56 PM
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: TEXAS
Posts: 88
LH 340 Weatherby Accumark Snow Camo Stock
$1800

For Sale (No Trades): LEFT HANDED Weatherby Mark V Accumark 340 WBY Magnum ~26" fluted barrel with Accu-Brake. Includes a NEAR MFG 1-piece 30 MOA Base. Rifle is bedded (Devcon) into the Bell & Carlson Medalist Stock. Stock was repainted by Bell & Carlson in Snow Camo with rubberized grip texture. Trigger is set at 2 Lbs. 12 Oz. Rifle weighs 8.8 Lbs as pictured.

The rifle has less than 100 rounds down the pipe. This is not a safe queen. This rifle has taken game in Colorado and Canada. It is a tack driver. Accordingly, rifle shows signs of use as indicated in the pictures.

I will include 20 Rounds of my handloads (250 Nosler Partition, Nosler Brass, Federal GM215M). This load is 0.5 MOA at 2915 fps.

NOTE: Rifle ships to your FFL Only. If your FFL requires FFL-FFL transfer, please add $25 to final amount. Ammo will ship directly to you.

Payment is by certified funds. I will accept discrete PayPal (Gift or add 3%).













