LH 340 Weatherby Accumark Snow Camo Stock



For Sale (No Trades): LEFT HANDED Weatherby Mark V Accumark 340 WBY Magnum ~26" fluted barrel with Accu-Brake. Includes a NEAR MFG 1-piece 30 MOA Base. Rifle is bedded (Devcon) into the Bell & Carlson Medalist Stock. Stock was repainted by Bell & Carlson in Snow Camo with rubberized grip texture. Trigger is set at 2 Lbs. 12 Oz. Rifle weighs 8.8 Lbs as pictured.



The rifle has less than 100 rounds down the pipe. This is not a safe queen. This rifle has taken game in Colorado and Canada. It is a tack driver. Accordingly, rifle shows signs of use as indicated in the pictures.



I will include 20 Rounds of my handloads (250 Nosler Partition, Nosler Brass, Federal GM215M). This load is 0.5 MOA at 2915 fps.



NOTE: Rifle ships to your FFL Only. If your FFL requires FFL-FFL transfer, please add $25 to final amount. Ammo will ship directly to you.



Payment is by certified funds. I will accept discrete PayPal (Gift or add 3%).



























$1800For Sale (No Trades): LEFT HANDED Weatherby Mark V Accumark 340 WBY Magnum ~26" fluted barrel with Accu-Brake. Includes a NEAR MFG 1-piece 30 MOA Base. Rifle is bedded (Devcon) into the Bell & Carlson Medalist Stock. Stock was repainted by Bell & Carlson in Snow Camo with rubberized grip texture. Trigger is set at 2 Lbs. 12 Oz. Rifle weighs 8.8 Lbs as pictured.The rifle has less than 100 rounds down the pipe. This is not a safe queen. This rifle has taken game in Colorado and Canada. It is a tack driver. Accordingly, rifle shows signs of use as indicated in the pictures.I will include 20 Rounds of my handloads (250 Nosler Partition, Nosler Brass, Federal GM215M). This load is 0.5 MOA at 2915 fps.NOTE: Rifle ships to your FFL Only. If your FFL requires FFL-FFL transfer, please add $25 to final amount. Ammo will ship directly to you.Payment is by certified funds. I will accept discrete PayPal (Gift or add 3%).