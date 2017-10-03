Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


LH 284WIN by LongRangeRifles/6.5Grendel Upper/LH Tikka T3 6.5x55
03-10-2017
Need a new competition rifle so:

Posted this a while back and it never sold. Still a shooter. Shot sub MOA out past 1000 this week:


Left Handed 284WIN. Put together by LongRangeRifles LLC. Stiller action, 26" Brux Barrel, Manners stock, Jewell trigger, Wyatt DBM, APA brake. Throated long for 180VLDs but has a fast AMAX/R17 accuracy node as well. Rifle has just over 500 rounds through it. Bipod included. $1750. With Steiner Military (older model) 3-12x50 and Nightforce rings $2600.

6.5G upper with 18" Black Hole Weaponry barrel. SAA 6.5 Grendel 264 LBC 18" BHW HBAR 1:8 YHM Diamond Quad Complete Upper Receiver - Blackhole SS Barrel this exact upper. 20 round through it. Comes with 80 rounds of Hornady 123gr ammo and a 24rnd 6.5G magazine. $500

LH Tikka T3 Hunter 6.5x55. Brand new never fired. Comes with the factory rings. $500


I'd trade for your FFP optics or 6/6.5mm LH rifles.

Text or call 9073175734 for pictures or if you have any questions.
