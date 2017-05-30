Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Left hand Remington 700 260 AI
05-30-2017, 09:49 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Location: Bruce WI
Posts: 67
Left hand Remington 700 260 AI
Remington 700 left handed 260 AI
Accuracy Unlimited did the work
700 action machined/trued
Holland Lug
H-S precision stock
Devcon bedded
Egw 20 moa base Devconed to action
AI style bottom metal
Comes with flush aluminum mag for hunting
190 Lapua brass give or take a few.
Redding 3 die set. The full lenght sizer was worked on by Jim Carsten and polished to fired brass and fitted for bushingS
Less than 500 rds fired, purchased a 500ct box of bullets and have about 80 left?
Shoots 130gr Berger vlds with H4831sc
Brux stainless fluted #5 1/8 twist barrel
Piercision rifles muzzle brake.

$2000 shipped to your ffl
