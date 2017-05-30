Left hand Remington 700 260 AI Remington 700 left handed 260 AI

Accuracy Unlimited did the work

700 action machined/trued

Holland Lug

H-S precision stock

Devcon bedded

Egw 20 moa base Devconed to action

AI style bottom metal

Comes with flush aluminum mag for hunting

190 Lapua brass give or take a few.

Redding 3 die set. The full lenght sizer was worked on by Jim Carsten and polished to fired brass and fitted for bushingS

Less than 500 rds fired, purchased a 500ct box of bullets and have about 80 left?

Shoots 130gr Berger vlds with H4831sc

Brux stainless fluted #5 1/8 twist barrel

Piercision rifles muzzle brake.



$2000 shipped to your ffl Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



