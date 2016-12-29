Lane Precision XD 338 Edge Ackley Improved Times are tough on my end so gotta sell all my toys. Selling my lane precision XD rifle chambered in 338 edge Ackley improved. Stiller predator single shot action sitting in a XLR industries carbon fiber chasis... bartlein barrel at 30 inches plus the terminator t3 muzzle brake. Barreled action cerakoted burnt bronze with a battle worn finish. Jewel trigger....13.5lbs bare rifle.. 17.5 lbs with atacr enhanced and atlas bipod.. rifle is like a laser... if u ever wanted a big 338 that pushes a 300 grain berger elite hunter over 3000 fps this is it... right around 3050 fps... only fired about 40 or so rounds... shoots 1/4" @100... I haven't even got to test it at distance but I know dallas verified it way out to 1400 yards or so at 3050fps... comes with 50 brass... some loaded.. some loaded to b Fireformed yet.. and a set of whidden custom dies with bushing and a shoulder bump gauge. Also an expander for expanding the 300 rum brass... paid 6200 for it a few months ago...avoid the long wait... asking 5500 shipped obo... scope, rings, and bipod not included...I need this thing gone within a few days ... this rifle is like new... txt me 8142514663 or pm me... thanks Paul Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger