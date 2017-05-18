Lane Precision Rifle - 300 RUM Selling a 300 RUM built by Lane Precision in 2015. Rifle and sale include:



28" Bartlien spiral fluted barrel

HS Precision Stock

Jewell Trigger

Rem 700 Action

Custom Bolt with AK47 Extractor

Extended box

Shorty 3 port break

Nightforce One Piece Rings/Base with bubble level

Huskemaw 5-20 Scope

67 Rounds of once fired brass



33 loaded rounds available depending on location or buyers willingness to pay shipping.



Gun is in great shape. Scope has scratch as pictured but does not affect performance. LPR rifles speak for themselves when it comes to accuracy as he guarantees sub 1/2 MOA.



$3650 shipped (buyer will pay 1.5% if choosing to use paypal merchandise). No Trades. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











