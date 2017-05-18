|
Lane Precision Rifle - 300 RUM
Selling a 300 RUM built by Lane Precision in 2015. Rifle and sale include:
28" Bartlien spiral fluted barrel
HS Precision Stock
Jewell Trigger
Rem 700 Action
Custom Bolt with AK47 Extractor
Extended box
Shorty 3 port break
Nightforce One Piece Rings/Base with bubble level
Huskemaw 5-20 Scope
67 Rounds of once fired brass
33 loaded rounds available depending on location or buyers willingness to pay shipping.
Gun is in great shape. Scope has scratch as pictured but does not affect performance. LPR rifles speak for themselves when it comes to accuracy as he guarantees sub 1/2 MOA.
$3650 shipped (buyer will pay 1.5% if choosing to use paypal merchandise). No Trades.