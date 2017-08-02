     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Lane Precision 6.5 x 284
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Lane Precision 6.5 x 284
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-08-2017, 09:22 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 327
Lane Precision 6.5 x 284
6.5-284
LPA TITANIUM custom action
Jewel trigger @1.5#
Bartlein Diamond fluted barrel #3B
Manners eh2 Bdl minni chassis...
Flush cups
Atlas rail
Custom one piece rings
Custom bottom metal
All metal cerakoted sniper grey and stock dipped by Dawson Ridge hydrographics in kuiu Verde
No Brake
140 Berger Hybrids H4831sc @2980
Target is 5 shots at 100 Yards
50 slow fired rounds down the pipe.
Awesome gun, only selling to fund another project.

Gun, rings, atlas rail weighs 7.4 lbs

$3950 Gun, Redding Comp Bushing Reloading dies, 100 Lapua Brass, 450 Berger 140 hybrids

$3550 Gun and rings only

$5500 with Swarovski X5 3.5-18x50 BRM (Not pictured but like new.)

$5900 Everything


Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 700 Classic 338 Win Mag | Ruger Hawkeye 25-06 »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:17 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC