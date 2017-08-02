Lane Precision 6.5 x 284

6.5-284
LPA TITANIUM custom action
Jewel trigger @1.5#
Bartlein Diamond fluted barrel #3B
Manners eh2 Bdl minni chassis...
Flush cups
Atlas rail
Custom one piece rings
Custom bottom metal
All metal cerakoted sniper grey and stock dipped by Dawson Ridge hydrographics in kuiu Verde
No Brake
140 Berger Hybrids H4831sc @2980
Target is 5 shots at 100 Yards
50 slow fired rounds down the pipe.
Awesome gun, only selling to fund another project.
Gun, rings, atlas rail weighs 7.4 lbs
$3950 Gun, Redding Comp Bushing Reloading dies, 100 Lapua Brass, 450 Berger 140 hybrids
$3550 Gun and rings only
$5500 with Swarovski X5 3.5-18x50 BRM (Not pictured but like new.)
$5900 Everything
