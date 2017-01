Lane Precision 6.5 saum I have a like new Lane Precision rifle chambered in the popular 6.5 saum. Defiance deviant action. Manners t-adjustable stock carbon fiber midnight camo.. 24 inch proof sendero contour barrel chambered for the 160 matrix and 143 eldx... custom bdl bottom metal. Cerakoted sniper grey... Used the rifle on a montana deer hunt and that's it... I also have about 50 or 60 pieces of the GAP brass... most 1x fired... asking 4300 shipped... txt 8142514663 or pm me. Thanks Paul Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger